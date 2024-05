AqualisBraemar ASA (GB:0QXF) has released an update.

ABL Group ASA has announced that its Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of NOK 0.40 per share, with shares trading ex-dividend from May 30, 2024, and the dividend payout scheduled for around June 17, 2024.

