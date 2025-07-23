Abivax Stock (ABVX) Opinions on Positive Phase 3 Trial Results

Recent discussions on X about Abivax (ABVX) have been electrified by the company's announcement of positive Phase 3 trial results for its ulcerative colitis drug, Obefazimod. Many users are highlighting the staggering stock price surge, with some noting a jump of over 500% in after-hours trading. The data has sparked intense interest, as it positions Abivax as a potential leader in a growing disease market.
Analyst upgrades and raised price targets have further fueled the conversation, with several posts on X emphasizing the drug's breakthrough potential for inflammatory bowel disorders. While enthusiasm dominates, a few voices caution about the volatility of biotech stocks following such rapid gains. The buzz around ABVX reflects a high-stakes moment for investors watching this space.
Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $ABVX Data Alerts
Sign Up
Abivax Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of Abivax stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COMMODORE CAPITAL LP removed 1,284,110 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,025,687
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 936,607 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,853,793
- ADAR1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 696,626 shares (+46.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,353,912
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 518,184 shares (+60.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,238,650
- CALIGAN PARTNERS LP added 516,952 shares (+68.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,230,950
- ALLOSTERY INVESTMENTS LP added 508,401 shares (+86.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,177,506
- ENSIGN PEAK ADVISORS, INC added 455,684 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,848,025
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Abivax Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABVX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 07/23/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 07/23/2025
- Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/18/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for Abivax, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ABVX forecast page.
Abivax Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABVX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ABVX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Butler from JMP Securities set a target price of $95.0 on 07/23/2025
- Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim set a target price of $101.0 on 07/23/2025
- Judah Frommer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 03/20/2025
- Jason Butler from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $33.0 on 03/18/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.