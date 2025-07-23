Abivax Stock (ABVX) Opinions on Positive Phase 3 Trial Results

Recent discussions on X about Abivax (ABVX) have been electrified by the company's announcement of positive Phase 3 trial results for its ulcerative colitis drug, Obefazimod. Many users are highlighting the staggering stock price surge, with some noting a jump of over 500% in after-hours trading. The data has sparked intense interest, as it positions Abivax as a potential leader in a growing disease market.

Analyst upgrades and raised price targets have further fueled the conversation, with several posts on X emphasizing the drug's breakthrough potential for inflammatory bowel disorders. While enthusiasm dominates, a few voices caution about the volatility of biotech stocks following such rapid gains. The buzz around ABVX reflects a high-stakes moment for investors watching this space.

Abivax Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of Abivax stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Abivax Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABVX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 07/23/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 07/23/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/18/2025

Abivax Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABVX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ABVX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Butler from JMP Securities set a target price of $95.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim set a target price of $101.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Judah Frommer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Jason Butler from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $33.0 on 03/18/2025

