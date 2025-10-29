ABIVAX Société Anonyme (XTRA:2X1) Price Target Increased by 12.79% to 104.06

The average one-year price target for ABIVAX Société Anonyme (XTRA:2X1) has been revised to 104,06 € / share. This is an increase of 12.79% from the prior estimate of 92,27 € dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 69,83 € to a high of 129,64 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.47% from the latest reported closing price of 81,00 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABIVAX Société Anonyme. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 71.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2X1 is 0.04%, an increase of 199.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 73.05% to 38K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tekla World Healthcare Fund holds 37K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 70.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2X1 by 12.72% over the last quarter.

