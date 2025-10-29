ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt (ABVX) Price Target Increased by 12.94% to 122.45

The average one-year price target for ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:ABVX) has been revised to $122.45 / share. This is an increase of 12.94% from the prior estimate of $108.42 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $82.17 to a high of $152.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.92% from the latest reported closing price of $94.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 44.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABVX is 0.73%, an increase of 10.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 32,693K shares. The put/call ratio of ABVX is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCG Crossover Management holds 6,057K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,480K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,579K shares , representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABVX by 17.87% over the last quarter.

ADAR1 Capital Management holds 3,071K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,210K shares , representing an increase of 28.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABVX by 40.52% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,130K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Caligan Partners holds 1,674K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,269K shares , representing an increase of 24.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABVX by 48.78% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.