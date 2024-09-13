Is Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (ABVX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (ABVX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Abivax SA Sponsored ADR is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1019 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABVX's full-year earnings has moved 6.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ABVX has moved about 11.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 11.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

PetIQ (PETQ) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 55.2%.

The consensus estimate for PetIQ's current year EPS has increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Abivax SA Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 497 individual stocks and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.9% this year, meaning that ABVX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, PetIQ falls under the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 88 stocks and is ranked #75. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Abivax SA Sponsored ADR and PetIQ as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.