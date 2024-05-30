Abivax Reports Share Capital and Voting Rights

Abivax SA (FR:ABVX) has released an update.

Abivax SA has reported its share capital and voting rights as of April 30, 2024, revealing a total of 62,930,818 shares and 69,931,576 theoretical voting rights. The number of exercisable voting rights stands at 69,920,692. Abivax, a clinical-stage biotech firm, is progressing with phase 3 clinical trials of its lead drug candidate for ulcerative colitis.

