News & Insights

Stocks

Abivax Reports Share Capital and Voting Rights

May 30, 2024 — 04:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Abivax SA (FR:ABVX) has released an update.

Abivax SA has reported its share capital and voting rights as of April 30, 2024, revealing a total of 62,930,818 shares and 69,931,576 theoretical voting rights. The number of exercisable voting rights stands at 69,920,692. Abivax, a clinical-stage biotech firm, is progressing with phase 3 clinical trials of its lead drug candidate for ulcerative colitis.

For further insights into FR:ABVX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.