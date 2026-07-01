Abivax Prices Oversubscribed $800M ADS Offering To Support Obefazimod Development

(RTTNews) - Abivax SA (ABVX) announced the pricing of an upsized and oversubscribed public offering of 6.4 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $125.00 per ADS, raising approximately $800 million (€702 million).

The offering was increased from the previously announced $600 million due to strong investor demand and priced at a 2.39% premium to the three-day volume-weighted average price of its ordinary shares on Euronext Paris.

The financing was led by Leerink Partners, Morgan Stanley, Piper Sandler and Guggenheim Securities as joint bookrunning managers. The offering is expected to close on July 6, 2026, subject to customary conditions. Underwriters have been granted a 15% option to purchase up to an additional 960,000 ADSs, which could bring total proceeds to $920 million (€807.4 million).

Abivax stated that the net proceeds will extend its cash runway into the second quarter of 2029, supporting the potential commercialization of its lead candidate Obefazimod in the Uinted States, as well as continued clinical development in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. As of March 31, 2026, the company reported €491.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, providing a runway into Q4 2027 before the offering.

The company noted that the new capital will also be used for general corporate purposes. Abivax's ADSs trade on Nasdaq under the ticker ABVX, while its ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

ABVX has traded between $7.64 and $148.83 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $137.00, up 2.81%.

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