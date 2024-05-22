News & Insights

Abits Group Inc. Reports Impressive Q1 Growth

Abits Group (ABTS) has released an update.

Abits Group Inc., a prominent U.S. digital data center operator and Bitcoin miner, reported significant growth in Q1 2024, highlighted by a sharp increase in mining capacity and strategic infrastructure developments. The company’s hash rates soared and they launched a new Hydro Dry-Cooled line, expecting even further growth in Q2. Additionally, Abits Group is expanding its operations with a new 20 MW site in Wisconsin, demonstrating a strong commitment to scaling up and enhancing operational efficiency.

