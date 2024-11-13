News & Insights

Abitibi Metals Boosts Resources at B26 Deposit

November 13, 2024 — 05:10 pm EST

Abitibi Metals (TSE:AMQ) has released an update.

Abitibi Metals has announced a substantial increase in resources at its B26 Polymetallic Deposit, with indicated resources rising by 62% and inferred resources by 63%. This update highlights the impressive potential of the deposit, as the company continues exploration efforts to further expand its resource base.

