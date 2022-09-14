Abiove raises Brazil's 2022 soy output, crushing and export estimates

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Abiove, a trade group representing oilseed crushers in Brazil, on Wednesday revised its 2022 soy production estimate for the country to 126.9 million tonnes, 0.2% higher than in August, according to a statement.

Abiove also upped its 2022 domestic soybean crushing estimate to 48.9 million tonnes, reflecting strong soymeal and soyoil demand. Abiove's soybean export forecast for this year rose to 77 million tonnes, 200,000 tonnes more than in August.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

