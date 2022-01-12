Abiove projects Brazil soy production will drop by nearly 5 mln T from previous forecast

SAO PAULO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A trade group representing global soy crushers such as Cargill CARGIL.UL and Bunge BG.N in Brazil on Wednesday reduced its soybean output forecast for the 2021/2022 season, citing a drought in Southern Brazil.

In a statement on Wednesday, Abiove said it expected Brazil to produce 4.8 million fewer tonnes of soy this year, pegging total output at 140 million tonnes. Because of lower product availability, Abiove also cut its export projection by 2% to 91.1 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Ana Mano, Editing by Louise Heavens)

