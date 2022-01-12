US Markets
BG

Abiove projects Brazil soy production will drop by nearly 5 mln T from previous forecast

Contributor
Ana Mano Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Roberto Samora

A trade group representing global soy crushers such as Cargill [CARGIL.UL] and Bunge in Brazil on Wednesday reduced its soybean output forecast for the 2021/2022 season, citing a drought in Southern Brazil.

SAO PAULO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A trade group representing global soy crushers such as Cargill CARGIL.UL and Bunge BG.N in Brazil on Wednesday reduced its soybean output forecast for the 2021/2022 season, citing a drought in Southern Brazil.

In a statement on Wednesday, Abiove said it expected Brazil to produce 4.8 million fewer tonnes of soy this year, pegging total output at 140 million tonnes. Because of lower product availability, Abiove also cut its export projection by 2% to 91.1 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Ana Mano, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BG

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular