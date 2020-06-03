ABIOMED's (ABMD) Impella RP Receives FDA's EUA Clearance

ABIOMED Inc.’s ABMD Impella RP recently attained the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for treating COVID-19-related right heart failure or decompensation, including pulmonary embolism (PE).

Impella RP is a temporary heart pump that provides circulatory support for patients with right side ventricular failure.

More About Impella RP

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, clinicians have chosen Impella RP as a treatment of certain COVID-19 patients suffering right heart failure. That is because COVID-19 has been found to create a prothrombotic environment in some patients, which results in acute PE leading to right ventricular failure. Impella RP can be swiftly deployed using a minimally-invasive technique in the cardiac catheterization laboratory or operating room for critical patients.

Early diagnosis of right ventricular dysfunction and prompt deployment of the Impella RP for patients who are hypotensive have proved to be lifesaving.

The Impella RP has been proved to have a significant hemodynamic improvement with a simultaneous reduction of the right ventricle afterload in all patients.

For investors’ notice, in 2017, Impella RP received a FDA PMA label for providing temporary right ventricular support for up to 14 days in patients, with a body surface area of atleast 1.5 square meters who develop acute right heart failure or decompensation following left ventricular assist device implantation, myocardial infarction, heart transplant, or open-heart surgery.

Market Prospects

Per a report by GrandView Research, the global ventricular assist device market size was valued at $1.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to see a CAGR of 11.7% from 2020 to 2027. Hence this FDA EUA comes at an ideal time.

Recent Development

In May 2020, data from more than 1,000 patients highlighted that Impella can significantly diminish in-hospital mortality when placed before a non-emergent percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is performed.

Price Performance

In the past three months, the stock has gained 49.5% against 3.4% fall of its industry.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

ABIOMED currently has a Zacks Rank#3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Aphria APHA, DexCom DXCM and HMS Holdings HMSY.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Aphria’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 24.6%. The company presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

DexCom’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 36.3%. The company presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

HMS Holdings’ long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 10%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.