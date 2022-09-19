Abiomed's (ABMD) Impella-Related Research Gets FDA Clearance

Abiomed, Inc. ABMD recently announced the receipt of two approvals from the FDA, which are related to clinical research of Impella heart pumps in acute myocardial infarction (AMI) cardiogenic shock patients. The first approval is for the on-label RECOVER IV randomized controlled trial (RCT) for AMI cardiogenic shock patients, while the second was for the RECOVER III post-approval study (PAS). The second has been approved and closed by the FDA.

The RECOVER IV is a two-arm trial expected to assess whether the percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), with Impella support initiated prior to the PCI, is superior to PCI without Impella support.

The latest regulatory clearances for clinical research of Impella heart pumps in AMI cardiogenic shock patients are significant stepping stones for Abiomed’s coronary business across the world.

Significance of the Approval

Per an expert associated with the RECOVER IV RCT, the trial will likely apply the clinical advancements made thus far to improve the survival rate and heart recovery for AMI patients with cardiogenic shock, as indicated in multiple prospective studies.

Apart from meeting the primary and secondary endpoints of RECOVER IV RCT, Abiomed’s aim in conducting the trial is to achieve a global AMI cardiogenic shock Class I guideline recommendation for Impella and related best practice protocols, including Impella implantation pre-PCI.

The RECOVER III PAS has gathered real-world evidence on AMI cardiogenic shock patients treated with Impella, thus fulfilling Abiomed’s PAS requirement. The FDA’s approval and closure of RECOVER III further validate Impella as a safe and effective therapy for AMI cardiogenic shock.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Research and Markets, the global heart pump device market is anticipated to reach $5.5 billion by 2026 from $2.1 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 21.6%. Factors like the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and long waiting periods for heart transplants are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest regulatory approvals are likely to provide a significant boost to Abiomed’s business globally.

Recent Developments

Abiomed, this month, announced the results of a new per-protocol analysis of the ST-segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction Door-To-Unload pilot trial data. It shows significantly reduced infarct size in patients who received left ventricular (LV) unloading with Impella CP for 30 minutes prior to their PCI, unlike patients who received LV unloading followed by immediate PCI.

The same month, Abiomed announced that it will highlight how Impella heart pumps help heart teams achieve complete high-risk revascularization and heart recovery in the catheterization lab and operating room at the currently ongoing Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics 2022 Conference being held in Boston.

Last month, Abiomed announced favorable results from the Restore EF study, which was published online the same month in JSCAI. The result demonstrated that Impella-supported high-risk PCI leads to significant improvements in left ventricular ejection fraction, angina symptoms and heart failure symptoms at follow-up.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 25.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 31.5% fall and the S&P 500's 12.4% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Abiomed carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN, ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV and McKesson Corporation MCK.

AMN Healthcare, flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 3.2%. AMN’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 15.7%.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AMN Healthcare has lost 4.3% compared with the industry’s 35.9% fall in the past year.

ShockWave Medical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 33.1% for 2023. SWAV’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 180.1%.

ShockWave Medical has gained 33.4% against the industry’s 31.5% fall over the past year.

McKesson, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.1%. MCK’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, the average beat being 13%.

McKesson has gained 71.5% against the industry’s 15% fall over the past year.

FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



McKesson Corporation (MCK): Free Stock Analysis Report



ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD): Free Stock Analysis Report



AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN): Free Stock Analysis Report



ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.