Abiomed's (ABMD) ECMO Technology Completes Successful Treatment

Abiomed, Inc. ABMD recently announced that it has been successful in treating the first two patients in the world with help of its Breethe OXY-1 System, which is a compact cardiopulmonary bypass system. Notably, the Breethe system expedited early mobilization and physical rehabilitation, which is of extreme importance in patient recovery.



Its worthy of mentioning that the Breethe system received FDA 510(k) clearance in October and is being rolled out via a controlled introduction at select hospitals in the United States. Full U.S. commercial availability is anticipated in 2021.



This announcement is likely to provide a boost to Abiomed’s highly exclusive and robust Impella product line.

More on the News

The advanced ECMO technology pumps in the Breethe system can pump, oxygenate and remove carbon dioxide from blood for those patients whose lungs cannot offer required end organ oxygenation. Patients suffering from cardiogenic shock or respiratory failure from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) H1N1 (influenza strain), severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (SARS) or COVID-19 can get oxygenation through this system.







Notably, this system is a crucial new option for COVID-19 infected patients needing ECMO therapy.



The combination of the Breethe system and Impella heart pump can help in unloading the heart and oxygenating the body. Notably, this therapy is know as ECpella.



This system is an important addition to Abiomed’s solid and innovative portfolio that is focused on native heart and lung recovery.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global cardiovascular devices market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period (2016-2024). The rising prevalence of chronic heart diseases and sedentary lifestyles are key factors driving this market. Hence, this announcement is a well-timed one for Abiomed.

Recent Developments

In November, Abiomed announced that 1,000 patients have been successfully treated with the Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist heart pump in the first year post FDA approval. The FDA granted Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist its highest level of approval for safety and success.



In October, the company announced that first two patients have been treated with the Impella ECP expandable percutaneous heart pump — the smallest heart pump in the world.

Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have soared 77.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 16.4%.

