ABIOMED Unveils Digital Platform CAMP PCI for CAD Treatment

ABIOMED Inc. ABMD recently launched a revolutionary digital education platform called CAMP PCI, which stands for Coronary Artery & Myocardial Protected Percutaneous Coronary Intervention. It is designed to enhance patient outcomes and quality of life with supported high-risk PCI by using the best practices, techniques and technologies to enable safer, more efficient and complete revascularization.

This is expected to boost the company’s Impella product line with respect to product innovation.

More About CAMP PCI

CAMP PCI utilizes contemporary and advanced digital content such as live virtual observerships and proctorships from leading interventional cardiologists as well as educational modules designed for all levels of clinical expertise. The broad-based and advanced curriculum comprises topics such as access and closure technology optimization, advanced imaging, therapeutic best practices for coronary artery disease (CAD), and the importance of Impella hemodynamic support in appropriately selected high-risk patients to attain safe as well as complete revascularization. CAMP PCI should enable physicians to learn how to better protect the myocardium and enhance overall outcomes in this complex patient population.

CAMP PCI was designed for the treatment of patients suffering from coronary artery disease and heart failure, and to cater to the need for continuous improvement in contemporary PCI techniques and tools. Markedly, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for digital and on-demand medical training.

CAMP PCI can help to deliver better patient outcomes, reduced mortality rates, and enhanced longevity of patients.

The curriculum is developed to improve physician training on patient selection, best treatment practices, advanced tools and techniques, as well as program growth and sustainability.

Recent Developments

In June, the company announced that the FDA has approved investigational device exemption application to initiate an early feasibility study with a first-in-human trial of the company’s 9 French (Fr) Impella ECP heart pump. The Impella ECP, which stands for expandable cardiac power, will be assessed in high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) patients.

Around the same time, the company’s Impella RP attained the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization for treating COVID-19-related right heart failure or decompensation, including pulmonary embolism.

Market Prospects

Per a report by APnews.com, the global coronary artery disease treatment devices market is likely to witness a CAGR of 5.5% over the 2018-2024 period.

