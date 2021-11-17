Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Abiomed's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Abiomed had debt of US$2.77m, up from none in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$650.6m in cash, leading to a US$647.8m net cash position.

How Strong Is Abiomed's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ABMD Debt to Equity History November 17th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Abiomed had liabilities of US$114.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$31.4m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$650.6m and US$89.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$594.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Abiomed could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Abiomed boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also good is that Abiomed grew its EBIT at 17% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Abiomed can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Abiomed has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Abiomed recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 98% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Abiomed has net cash of US$647.8m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$233m, being 98% of its EBIT. So is Abiomed's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Abiomed that you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.