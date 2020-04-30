Abiomed Inc. Reports Retreat In Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $31.80 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $73.96 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $206.66 million from $207.08 million last year.

Abiomed Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $31.80 Mln. vs. $73.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.70 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q4): $206.66 Mln vs. $207.08 Mln last year.

