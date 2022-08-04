Abiomed Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Abiomed Inc. (ABMD):

Earnings: $54.55 million in Q1 vs. -$26.53 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.19 in Q1 vs. -$0.59 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Abiomed Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $57.21 million or $1.25 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.06 per share Revenue: $277.15 million in Q1 vs. $252.59 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.13 to $1.17

