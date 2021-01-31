Abiomed, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.4% to hit US$232m. Abiomed also reported a statutory profit of US$1.35, which was an impressive 20% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:ABMD Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2021

After the latest results, the nine analysts covering Abiomed are now predicting revenues of US$998.1m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 23% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 7.4% to US$4.78. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.00b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.96 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

Althoughthe analysts have revised their earnings forecasts for next year, they've also lifted the consensus price target 16% to US$378, suggesting the revised estimates are not indicative of a weaker long-term future for the business. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Abiomed at US$425 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$245. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 23%, in line with its 19% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 9.3% next year. So it's pretty clear that Abiomed is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Abiomed. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Abiomed going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Abiomed you should know about.

