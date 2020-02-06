Markets
Abiomed Inc. Announces Gain In Q3 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $69.22 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $44.86 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $221.58 million from $200.56 million last year.

Abiomed Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $69.22 Mln. vs. $44.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.51 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q3): $221.58 Mln vs. $200.56 Mln last year.

