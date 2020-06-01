Abiomed Gets EUA For Impella RP As Therapy For COVID-19 Patients With Right Heart Failure

(RTTNews) - Abiomed (ABMD), which manufactures Impella RP, said Monday that the United States Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization or EUA for Impella RP to include patients suffering from COVID-19 related right heart failure or decompensation, including pulmonary embolism.

Impella RP is now FDA indicated for COVID-19 related complications, including pulmonary embolism.

Impella RP is a temporary heart pump that provides circulatory support for patients who develop right side ventricular failure. In 2017, Impella RP received FDA approval as safe and effective for treating right ventricular failure in the setting of acute myocardial infarction and after cardiac surgery. Biventricular cardiac support can be provided when Impella RP is used in combination with left-side Impella devices.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.