ABIOMED Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ABMD

In trading on Thursday, shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $182.84, changing hands as high as $193.05 per share. ABIOMED, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 10.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABMD's low point in its 52 week range is $119.0101 per share, with $285.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $189.08. The ABMD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

