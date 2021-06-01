Abiomed Acquires Medical Device Company PreCARDIA

(RTTNews) - Abiomed (ABMD) said it has acquired preCARDIA, developer of a proprietary catheter and controller that will complement Abiomed's product portfolio to expand options for patients with acute decompensated heart failure or ADHF.

The preCARDIA system is designed to treat ADHF-related volume overload by effectively reducing cardiac filling pressures and promoting decongestion to improve overall cardiac and renal function.

Abiomed noted that preCARDIA provides heart failure specialists a minimally invasive solution with the potential to improve patient outcomes and lower the cost of care by providing early intervention with this new technology.

The preCARDIA system is available for investigational use only and is not approved for use outside of clinical studies. A projected timeline for commercialization will be announced later this fiscal year.

