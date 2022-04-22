Abiomed (ABMD) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Abiomed, Inc. ABMD is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Apr 28, before market opens.

In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $1.13 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.3%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average beat being 9.2%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for Abiomed prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note

Per the fiscal 2022 third-quarter earnings call, Abiomed had confirmed that the pandemic had accelerated the rollout of Impella Connect, its remote monitoring technology. Currently, this technology is available in 1,564 hospitals worldwide and around 90% of weekly U.S. patients are monitored in the cloud. This enables round-the-clock patient monitoring despite pandemic-induced hospital restrictions and labor shortages, thereby improving patient management and optimizing care in the ICU. This is likely to have resulted in wider adoption of Impella Connect in the to-be-reported quarter, thereby significantly driving the top line.

Abiomed’s Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist has been performing well over the past few months due to sustained demand. Additionally, in January, the product received approval from Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency and Hong Kong’s Medical Device Division. Given that the Japanese population is averse to heart transplants and invasive sternotomies (as stated by the company), the minimally-invasive Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist is expected to have witnessed an increased adoption. This raises optimism about the stock.

In the last reported quarter, Abiomed registered a solid uptick in its U.S. revenues on the back of strong growth in patient utilization and a favorable sales mix. Strength across the company’s broad base portfolio was also recorded, with robust growth in Impella CP, Impella RP and Impella 5.5 in the last reported quarter. This momentum is expected to have continued in the fiscal fourth quarter as well, given the gradual recovery of hospital-based procedures and patient utilization, thereby driving revenues.

During the fiscal third-quarter earnings call, Abiomed witnessed strength in its Europe (driven by strong performance in Italy, Spain, Belgium and the Middle East, and positive benefit from sales mix) and Japan businesses. The positive benefit from sales mix the company derived from its European business in the last-reported quarter is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter as well as Abiomed fully transitions to Impella CP with SmartAssist and begins to launch Impella 5.5 in Germany. This is expected to have considerably pushed the company’s top line.

During the same call, Abiomed confirmed that clinical feedback for its Breethe OXY-1 System has been favorable. This positive feedback is likely to have continued in the fiscal fourth quarter, leading to robust product adoption and sales.

However, the company has been facing high pricing pressure due to intensifying competition in the key markets for a while now. This is expected to have weighed on the company’s margin expansion in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

The Estimate Picture

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $266.3 million for Abiomed’s total revenues implies an improvement of 10.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.09, indicating a decline of 12.1% from the prior-year period’s reported number.

What Our Model Suggests

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) along with a positive Earnings ESP has higher chances of beating estimates. However, this is not the case here, as you can see:

Earnings ESP: Abiomed has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

