Abiomed (ABMD) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Margins Down

Abiomed, Inc. ABMD delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, up 26.2% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.8%.

Our projection of adjusted EPS was $1.08.

GAAP EPS for the quarter was $2.32, up by 87.1% year over year.

Revenues in Detail

Abiomed registered revenues of $265.9 million in the fiscal second quarter, up 7.2% year over year. The figure, however, lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%.

At constant exchange rate (CER), revenues improved by 11%.

The fiscal second-quarter revenue compares to our estimate of $275.5 million, up 11% on a reported basis and 13% at CER.

The top line was driven by continued strength in the company’s Impella heart pump product revenues across the world.

Q2 in Detail

Worldwide Impella heart pump product revenues for the quarter totaled $253.2 million, an increase of 7.4% from the prior-year quarter. At CER, revenues improved 11%.

U.S. Impella product revenues totaled $207.9 million, reflecting a rise of 9.6% year over year.

Outside the United States (OUS), Impella product revenues totaled $45.3 million, highlighting a decrease of 1.6% year over year on a reported basis. At CER, revenues improved 16%.

Japan product revenues improved 1.5% year over year on a reported basis (up 28% at CER) to $12 million, while Europe product revenues for the quarter totaled $29 million, down by 7.3% on a reported basis but up 9% at CER compared with the prior-year quarter.

Abiomed, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Abiomed, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Abiomed, Inc. Quote

Margin Trend

In the quarter under review, Abiomed’s gross profit rose 6.3% to $217 million. Gross margin contracted 70 basis points (bps) to 81.6%.

We had projected a gross margin of 80.7% for the fiscal second quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose 13.8% to $116.9 million. Research and development expenses went up 2.6% year over year to $42.1 million. Adjusted operating expenses of $159 million increased 10.6% year over year.

Adjusted operating profit totaled $57.9 million, reflecting a 4% decline from the prior-year quarter. The adjusted operating margin in the fiscal second quarter contracted 255 bps to 21.8%.

The adjusted operating margin, according to our model, was 21.2% for the fiscal second quarter.

Financial Position

Abiomed exited the second quarter of fiscal 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $182.3 million compared with $180.5 million at the end of the fiscal first quarter.

The balance sheet was debt free as of Sep 30, 2022.

Our Take

Abiomed exited the second quarter of fiscal 2023 with better-than-expected earnings. The year-over-year uptick in the top and bottom lines, and continued strength in its global Impella revenues are impressive. Abiomed’s progress regarding its Impella product line raises investors’ optimism regarding the stock. The company’s robust geographical performance is also encouraging.

During the fiscal second quarter, Abiomed announced favorable results of the RESTORE EF study (in August) and received two FDA approvals related to clinical research of Impella heart pumps in acute myocardial infarction cardiogenic shock patients (in September). These look promising for the stock. Notably, the company continued to witness a deleveraged balance sheet in the quarter under review.

However, lower-than-expected revenues in the fiscal second quarter are disappointing. The decline in OUS and Europe product revenues on a reported basis is also concerning. The contraction of both margins does not bode well. Stiff competition and forex woes continue to bother Abiomed.

Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Abiomed currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Elevance Health Inc. ELV, Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP and Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI.

Elevance Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted EPS of $7.53, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.1%. Revenues of $39.63 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 1.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Elevance Health has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12%. ELV’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 4.1%.

Medpace Holdings, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported third-quarter 2022 EPS of $2.05, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 39.5%. Revenues of $383.7 million outpaced the consensus mark by 8.1%.

Medpace Holdings has an estimated growth rate of 44.9% for the full-year 2022. MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 22%.

Merit Medical, flaunting a Zacks Rank #1, reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted EPS of 64 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8%. Revenues of $287.2 million outpaced the consensus mark by 5.2%.

Merit Medical has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11%. MMSI’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 25.4%.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.