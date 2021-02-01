Abiomed (ABMD) Posts Upbeat Impella SmartAssist Study Results

Abiomed, Inc. ABMD recently announced that a huge study of 356 patients treated with Impella 5.5 through SmartAssist across 16 U.S. and German centers demonstrated a 79% survival rate at explant. Notably, bulk of survivors under treatment recovered their native heart function without requiring further mechanical support or a heart transplant.

This proves to be a major breakthrough for Abiomed’s flagship Impella product line.

More on the Study Results

The study is the first large, multicenter experience investigating survival rates with Impella 5.5, which is equipped with SmartAssist support.

Data from the program was assimilated from the Impella Quality (IQ) database and examination centers with 10 or more patients who underwent treatment with Impella 5.5 via SmartAssist.

Authors of the study inferred that Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist delivers successful clinical and device outcomes, such as 79% overall patient survival rate and 86% survival for cardiomyopathy cardiogenic shock patients. Two other impressive results of this study are 67% survival for AMI cardiogenic shock patients and 68% survival for post cardiotomy cardiogenic shock patients.

Notably, the STS (The Society of Thoracic Surgeons) study presentation offers additional evidence of enhanced outcomes with the usage of Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist. Notably, in 2019, Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist had achieved the U.S. FDA clearance with a maximum level of approval for the safety and efficiency in the cardiogenic shock treatment for up to 14 days.

Recent Developments

In December 2020, management announced two crucial breakthroughs in the development of small-bore access to the Impella heart pump. The Impella ECP (expandable cardiac power) heart pump completed the first stage of its FDA early feasibility study (EFS) and the company secured a FDA 510(k) clearance for the Impella XR sheath.

In the same month, Abiomed announced that it could successfully treat the first two patients in the world with the help of its Breethe OXY-1 System, which is a compact cardiopulmonary bypass system. Notably, the Breethe system expedited early mobilization and physical rehabilitation, which are of utmost importance in patient recovery.

Market Prospects

Per a Grand View Research report, the global cardiovascular devices market is anticipated to see a CAGR of 6.6% over the 2016-2024 forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic heart diseases and sedentary lifestyles is primarily driving this market. Hence, the study findings come in at an opportune time for Abiomed.

