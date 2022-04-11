Abiomed (ABMD) Announces Successful Usage of Impella in Japan

Abiomed, Inc. ABMD recently announced that it has successfully treated the first patient in Japan with Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist. The male patient on whom the procedure took place was treated for cardiogenic shock.

In the same press release, the company confirmed reaching the global milestone of treating over 5,000 patients. The milestone procedure was performed at a hospital in Atlanta, GA on a female patient with cardiomyopathy.

With the continued adoption of the Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist, Abiomed’s foothold is likely to be strengthened in the global coronary business.

Significance of the Successful Usage

Per the management of the Japanese facility where the first patient was treated, the successful usage of the Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist is expected to provide a minimally invasive surgical option for its acute heart failure patients.

Besides the various features of the Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist, the usage of the device also facilitates round-the-clock patient monitoring. More than 90% of patients are securely monitored in the cloud via Impella Connect, thereby giving care providers access to Impella status data at any time of the day or night.

It is also noteworthy to mention that a study of 200 patients treated with Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist at 42 medical centers in the United States indicated a 74% survival to explant, with 58% of those patients achieving native heart recovery.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Research and Markets, the global heart pump device market is anticipated to reach $5.5 billion by 2026 from $2.1 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 21.6%. Factors like rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and long waiting periods for heart transplants are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, continued adoption of Impella is likely to provide a significant boost to Abiomed’s business globally.

Notable Developments

In February, Abiomed reported its third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein it saw continued strength in its global Impella revenues.

In January, the company announced successful results of the first-in-human early feasibility study of the preCARDIA system, which has been designed to improve decongestion in acutely decompensated heart failure patients by intermittently occluding the superior vena cava.

The same month, Abiomed received the FDA’s grant of an Early Feasibility Study Investigational Device Exemption to Impella BTR (Bridge-to-Recovery). At the same time, the company received approval from Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency and Hong Kong’s Medical Device Division for Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist.

Price Performance

