Abiomed: FDA Approves Data Streaming From Impella Console - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Abiomed (ABMD) announced the FDA has approved one-way digital data streaming during patient support from Automated Impella Controller, the external console used with Impella heart pumps. The company said the approval means console data could be streamed live via Impella Connect to a secure server where artificial intelligence could provide predictive clinical information to the physician.

Chuck Simonton, Abiomed's chief medical officer, stated: "One day, using artificial intelligence, physicians may be able to confidently predict a patient's future hemodynamics."

