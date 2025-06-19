Abigail H Perkins At StoneX Group Decides to Exercises Options Worth $973K

A large exercise of company stock options by Abigail H Perkins, Chief Information Officer at StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was disclosed in a new SEC filing on June 18, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: A notable Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Perkins, Chief Information Officer at StoneX Group, exercised stock options for 16,767 shares of SNEX, resulting in a transaction value of $973,995.

Currently, StoneX Group shares are trading up 0.9%, priced at $85.67 during Thursday's morning. This values Perkins's 16,767 shares at $973,995.

Get to Know StoneX Group Better

StoneX Group Inc is a Global brokerage and financial services firm. Its service offerings are execution, OTC / Market-Making, advisory services, Global payment solutions, market intelligence, Physical Trading and clearing services. The firm operates in four segments: Commercial, Institutional, Self-Directed/Retail, and Payments. Its customers include governmental and nongovernmental organizations, commercial banks, brokers, institutional investors, and investment banks. The company operates in the United States, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, and other countries, out of which the majority of revenue is generated from the Middle East and Asia Region.

StoneX Group: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: StoneX Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 66.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 1.6% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): StoneX Group's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.49.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.42, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 14.4 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for StoneX Group's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.03 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.34, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of StoneX Group's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.