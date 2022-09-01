ABG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Asbury Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: ABG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $173.41, changing hands as low as $170.06 per share. Asbury Automotive Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABG's low point in its 52 week range is $146.43 per share, with $230.965 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $169.71.

