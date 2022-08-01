ABG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Asbury Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: ABG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $175.42, changing hands as high as $177.07 per share. Asbury Automotive Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABG's low point in its 52 week range is $146.43 per share, with $230.965 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $173.63.

