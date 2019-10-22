ABEV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ambev SA (Symbol: ABEV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.62, changing hands as high as $4.69 per share. Ambev SA shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABEV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABEV's low point in its 52 week range is $3.77 per share, with $5.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.