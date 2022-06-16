US Markets
Abertis to bid for Chicago Skyway stake, newspaper says

Christina Thykjaer Reuters
Spain's Abertis plans to bid for a 66.6% stake in Chicago Skyway, a U.S. toll highway operator, held by Canadian pension funds OMERS and the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) Investment Board, newspaper El Economista reported on Thursday, citing unidentified market sources.

The transaction would exceed 2.5 billion euros ($2.60 billion), the newspaper said.

Abertis is a toll road operator controlled by Italy's Atlantia ATL.MI and Spanish engineering firm ACS ACS.MC.

An Abertis spokesman was not immediately available for comment. OMERS and CPP Investment Board did not respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 0.9600 euros)

(Reporting by Christina Thykjaer, editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

