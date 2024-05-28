News & Insights

Aberforth Trust Reports Change in Major Holdings

May 28, 2024 — 11:27 am EDT

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC (GB:ASL) has released an update.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC has announced a change in major holdings, with Rathbones Investment Management Ltd now holding 12.0057% of voting rights following an acquisition on May 27, 2024. This change, which crosses the notification threshold, reflects a slight increase from the previous position of 11.9936% and was formally notified to the company on May 28, 2024.

