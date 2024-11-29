Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC Buys Back Shares

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC (GB:ASL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC has announced the purchase and cancellation of 5,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 1,444.00p each. This transaction is part of a broader strategy, with 110,000 shares already acquired under the current authority. As a result, the total number of shares in circulation has adjusted to 84,124,605.

For further insights into GB:ASL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.