News & Insights

Stocks

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Ownership Shift

May 24, 2024 — 11:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC (GB:ASL) has released an update.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC has announced a change in major holdings, with Rathbones Investment Management Ltd adjusting its voting rights position. The notification, dated May 23, 2024, shows a decrease from 12.0051% to 11.9936%, resulting in Rathbones holding 10,094,937 voting rights in the company. This shift in shareholding structure could be of interest to investors monitoring the trust’s ownership dynamics.

For further insights into GB:ASL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.