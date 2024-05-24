Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Ownership Shift

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC (GB:ASL) has released an update.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC has announced a change in major holdings, with Rathbones Investment Management Ltd adjusting its voting rights position. The notification, dated May 23, 2024, shows a decrease from 12.0051% to 11.9936%, resulting in Rathbones holding 10,094,937 voting rights in the company. This shift in shareholding structure could be of interest to investors monitoring the trust’s ownership dynamics.

