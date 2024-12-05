News & Insights

Stocks

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Executes Share Buyback

December 05, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC (GB:ASL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has executed a buyback of 20,000 of its own shares at a price of 1,485.75p each, reducing its total shares in issue to 84,044,605. This move forms part of a broader strategy, with a total of 190,000 shares purchased and cancelled under recent authority. Such actions can often indicate confidence in the company’s performance and may impact shareholder value positively.

For further insights into GB:ASL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.