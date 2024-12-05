Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Executes Share Buyback

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC (GB:ASL) has released an update.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has executed a buyback of 20,000 of its own shares at a price of 1,485.75p each, reducing its total shares in issue to 84,044,605. This move forms part of a broader strategy, with a total of 190,000 shares purchased and cancelled under recent authority. Such actions can often indicate confidence in the company’s performance and may impact shareholder value positively.

