Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Engages in Share Buyback

December 02, 2024 — 12:10 pm EST

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC (GB:ASL) has released an update.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC has repurchased 25,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 1,459.40p each, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction reduces the total number of outstanding shares to 84,099,605, demonstrating the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

