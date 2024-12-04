Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Buys Back Own Shares

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC (GB:ASL) has released an update.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC has repurchased 20,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 1,485.50p each. This move is part of a broader strategy approved at their Annual General Meeting, with 170,000 shares bought and cancelled to date. The company now has 84,064,605 shares remaining in circulation.

