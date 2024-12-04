News & Insights

Stocks

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Buys Back Own Shares

December 04, 2024 — 11:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC (GB:ASL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC has repurchased 20,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 1,485.50p each. This move is part of a broader strategy approved at their Annual General Meeting, with 170,000 shares bought and cancelled to date. The company now has 84,064,605 shares remaining in circulation.

For further insights into GB:ASL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.