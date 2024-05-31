Aberforth Smaller Companies Reveals Voting Rights

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC (GB:ASL) has released an update.

As of May 31, 2024, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC has announced its total voting rights, with an issued share capital of 84,169,605 ordinary shares, each with voting rights and none held in treasury. Shareholders may use this figure as a reference point for disclosing changes in share ownership as per the FCA’s rules.

