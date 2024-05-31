News & Insights

Stocks

Aberforth Smaller Companies Reveals Voting Rights

May 31, 2024 — 12:33 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC (GB:ASL) has released an update.

As of May 31, 2024, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC has announced its total voting rights, with an issued share capital of 84,169,605 ordinary shares, each with voting rights and none held in treasury. Shareholders may use this figure as a reference point for disclosing changes in share ownership as per the FCA’s rules.

For further insights into GB:ASL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.