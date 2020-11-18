Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AOD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that AOD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.34, the dividend yield is 8.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AOD was $8.34, representing a -10.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.29 and a 66.14% increase over the 52 week low of $5.02.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AOD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AOD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AOD as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 9.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AOD at 4.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.