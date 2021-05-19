Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AOD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 37th quarter that AOD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10, the dividend yield is 6.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AOD was $10, representing a -0.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.04 and a 41.04% increase over the 52 week low of $7.09.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AOD Dividend History page.

