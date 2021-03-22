Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AOD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 35th quarter that AOD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.45, the dividend yield is 7.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AOD was $9.45, representing a -0.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.49 and a 79.66% increase over the 52 week low of $5.26.

