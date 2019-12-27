Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AOD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that AOD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.95, the dividend yield is 7.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AOD was $8.95, representing a -0.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.96 and a 27.49% increase over the 52 week low of $7.02.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AOD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AOD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AOD as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY)

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HIPS with an increase of 3.5% over the last 100 days. YYY has the highest percent weighting of AOD at 4.45%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.