Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2021

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 11, 2022. Shareholders who purchased AOD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 44th quarter that AOD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.38, the dividend yield is 6.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AOD was $10.38, representing a -1.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.50 and a 19.59% increase over the 52 week low of $8.68.

AOD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the aod Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AOD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AOD as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an decrease of -3.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AOD at 2.89%.

