Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.108 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ASGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ASGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.06, the dividend yield is 6.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASGI was $20.06, representing a -2.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.64 and a 23.75% increase over the 52 week low of $16.21.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ASGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

