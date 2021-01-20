Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2021

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.108 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ASGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ASGI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASGI was $19.78, representing a -0.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.80 and a 22.02% increase over the 52 week low of $16.21.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ASGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.