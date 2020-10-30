Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 02, 2020

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.108 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ASGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.7, the dividend yield is 7.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASGI was $16.7, representing a -15.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.80 and a 1.21% increase over the 52 week low of $16.50.

