Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 64.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASGI is 0.19%, an increase of 157.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 79.68% to 3,072K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 726K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing an increase of 70.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASGI by 251.19% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 466K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares, representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGI by 10.91% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 258K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 82.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASGI by 635.38% over the last quarter.

Atlas Wealth holds 236K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGI by 24.20% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 212K shares. No change in the last quarter.

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

