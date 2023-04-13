Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund said on April 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.99%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASGI is 0.31%, an increase of 374.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.13% to 2,153K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Corrado Advisors holds 13K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 47K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 22.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASGI by 23.96% over the last quarter.

Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wedbush Securities holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

